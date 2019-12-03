ABU Alumni Honours Finance Minister, SGF, Others

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Alumni Association has honoured the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna

Ahmed alongside other notable Nigerians, including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, among others.

Ahmed was honoured alongside other alumni members of the association, according a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi.

She expressed her appreciation for the honour done her, “This honour has spurred me to be more resolute in what I am doing at this critical juncture in our country’s history. I am determined to make important and lasting contribution to our common and collective interest, in upholding the country’s economic values and highest aspirations. I am deeply honoured to become one of those that have been so recognised,” she explained.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chancellor of the university, who was also the chairman of the occasion, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, said the dinner was in honour of the alumni of the university who had been elected or appointed to national and

international positions to serve humanity.

The Obi said that it was unprecedented to have such a large number of appointees from the same institution, adding that it was a proof that the university was living up to the dreams of its founding fathers.

Others honoured were Mustapha; the Inspector General of Police (IG), the President of the Senate and several state governors.

While enumerating the various strides the university had attained in the fields of study and infrastructural development, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Ibrahim Garba, stated that the university was in collaboration with South Japan University in the study of tropical medicine as well as in a training programme for 75 engineering students of the university in China. He called on the honorees to remember their alma mater and “take it upon yourselves to give back to the university the privilege it had given each one of you to be where you are today”.

This, the Vice Chancellor said, had become imperative as the university continues to face challenges, especially that of hostel accommodation. He regretted that the inadequate accommodation limits the number of students admitted yearly.