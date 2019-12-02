Police Rescue Kidnapped Adamawa DPO

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued its Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Mubi North, DSP Ahijo Muhammad, who was kidnapped last week.

The DPO was kidnapped in the northern Adamawa town of Mubi on November 26 by gunmen who demanded N20 million for his release.

A video clip on the abductors demanding the ransom and threatening to kill him if it was not paid and a family negotiator begging for more time, went virile, raising fears for the life of the DPO.

The fears remained up to Saturday evening when the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) insisted that the police command was intensifying efforts to rescue the DPO and would not be part of ransom negotiation.

However, a press statement from the state Police Command obtained yesterday morning, said the state Police Operation Puff Ader/Operation Farauta rescued the DPO from the hands of the abductors on Saturday night.

The press statement which was signed by the command Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the DPO was rescued unharmed.

“The Command Anti-kidnap Unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fleeing kidnappers,” the statement said.

The PPRO dismissed the claims that the DPO’s family must have paid ransom for the kidnappers to have released him.