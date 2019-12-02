Obaseki inaugurates Benin River Port Technical Committee

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has inaugurated the Benin City River Port Project Technical committee, to propel the actualisation of the legacy project as part of the state’s industrialisation drive.

During the inauguration of the committee at Government House, in Benin City, the governor said the technical committee would also monitor the implementation of the Benin City River Port project.

He said, “To further strengthen the work done by the initial technical committee and further boost the economic potential of the state, the inauguration of the Benin City River Port Technical Committee cannot be over-emphasised in the development of an ultra-modern port facility to meet international standards.”

Obaseki tasked members of the committee to fast-track its evaluation process so the financing for the project could be readily accessed, adding, “Because of the progress we have made in sourcing the financing for the project, the committee will review the feasibility study, design and operational aspects of the port project.

“The work of this committee is to look at what has been done to date, ensure that the port aligns with the original objectives and fast-track other works that need to be done.”

The governor said the terms of reference for the committee will include organising a procurement process for the engagement of a project transaction adviser within the next 60 days, noting, “You will work with the Project Transaction Adviser to determine potential project sponsors and project structure and maritime model; examine the project financing arrangement, introduce and commence correspondence with the relevant regulatory authority.”

Chairman of the Technical Committee, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state.

He assured the governor that the committee will work with the terms of reference given, adding, “We will bring to bear our experiences and skills and live up to the confidence reposed on us.”