NMRC Partners ITF on Enterpreneurial Devt

The Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) has collaborated with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to empower 40 unemployed and vulnerable youths with technical skills in housing construction and entrepreneurship as part of its 2019 corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

According to a statement, the beneficiaries, comprising 15 female victims of various forms of human trafficking and domestic abuse under the care of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), underwent a two-month training program in electrical installation, plumbing, screeding/painting and interior decoration.

Speaking at the closing ceremony to mark the graduation of the trainees, NMRC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Kehinde Ogundimu, noted that the training program was part of NMRC’s ongoing strategic community outreach program.

He said the NMRC’s goal was to impact lives, empower the unemployed and vulnerable persons as well contribute to ongoing efforts to redress the skills gap in the building industry in Nigeria often cited as one of the key constraints to the growth of a robust housing market growth.

The NMRC CEO thanked the management of the ITF for the continued partnership and timely completion of the training program. He also expressed appreciation to NAPTIP for their collaboration and encouraged the beneficiaries to take make judicious use of the skills they have acquired to take their lives to the next phase.

In his remarks at the event, the Director-General/CEO, Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph N. A. Ari, represented by the Area Manager, ITF, Abuja Mal Danladi F. Wase, commended the NMRC for sustaining the yearly empowerment program. He said that the training has given the beneficiaries the chance to take charge of their lives.

Also, the Head of Training, ITF, Dr. Kemi Abayeh, lamented the high unemployment rate in the country and highlighted the need for strategic partnerships with corporate bodies to help fix it.

She thanked NMRC for being a responsive sponsorship partner to ITF and sustaining the program three years on.

Abayeh, noted that the programs have helped to create jobs, alleviate poverty and ensure economic development.

In his response on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Kinayor Justice Lenebari, the leader of the trainees expressed appreciation to the NMRC and the ITF for empowering them with the capacity to lead more economically viable lives and become more responsible Nigerian citizens.

The NMRC also provided the graduates with relevant start-up tool kits in their respective fields of training to enable them to ply their new skills.