Senator who represented Kogi West at the eighth Senate, Dino Melaye, has berated those celebrating the electoral victory of Mr. Smart Adeyemi in last Saturday’s rerun election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Adeyemi the Senator-elect for Kogi West, having polled a total of 88,373 votes, compared to Melaye’s 62,133 votes.

But Melaye had tweeted yesterday: “Congratulating Smart Adeyemi will amount to congratulating an armed robber after successful operation.”