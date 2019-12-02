LAPO MFB Bags ISO Certification  

LAPO Micro Finance Bank has been awarded the ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management by Professional Evaluation Certification Board, (PECB).

This comes few days after the bank announced the appointment of a new CEO, Mrs. Cynthia Ikponmwosa, following the retirement of the Founder, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe.

It described the certification as a testimony to LAPO Microfinance Bank’s commitment and adherence to the highest standards in information security management.

Speaking on the certification, the retiring bank’s Managing Director, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, noted that the certification was a reflection of LAPO’s philosophy of best practice in data security and protection especially of its customers.

According to him, “The ISO 27001:2013 of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard, specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the organisation.”