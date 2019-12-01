Ubah Gets UNN Alumni Award, Promises to Protect Interest of Ndi-Igbo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has been honoured with a Distinguished Service Award by the Alumni Association of the University of Nigeria (UNN).

Ubah, who represents Anambra South senatorial district in the Ninth Assembly, received the award at the weekend in Nnewi, Anambra state as part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the Association.

The Senator and founder of Afaigboefuna Movement, according to his citation read at the event, was bestowed with the award

in recognition of his distinguished and formidable contributions to issues in the National Assembly since he became a member of the upper chamber in June, this year.

Speaking after being presented with the award, the first time Senator thanked the association for recognizing his effort towards discharging his legislative functions and reiterated his commitment to the recovery of Igbo economy through the instrumentality of the legislature, vowing to attract more quality projects and sponsor quality bills.

Also at the weekend, Senator

Ubah promised to continually protect the interest of Ndi Igbo in the Diaspora.

The leader of Young Progressives Party (YPP) who spoke in China urged Ndi-Igbo community in Guangzhou, China to always remember the think home philosophy (aku luo ulo).

Senator Ubah who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Gerald Udogu at an event organized by the Executive members of Afaigboefuna Movement China branch thanked Ndi-Igbo in China for the support they gave him through out the election period, and for their commitment towards the promotion of peace and harmony among the Igbo community.

He equally urged Ndi-Igbo in China to imbibe the spirit of think home philosophy (aku luo onu) which will help open up new economic frontiers and help improve the Igbo economy in the South Eastern zone.