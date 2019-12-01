Taraba Speaker Resigns

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Peter Diah, has resigned his position.

Diah, who announced his resignation in a short message to Journalists in the state said he was resigning on personal grounds.

His resignation is the climax of a battle of wits between the state governor, Darius Ishaku, and the leadership of the Assembly.

An attempt to impeach Diah last Friday was botched as only nine out of the twenty four-member house were reported to have supported the move while fifteen stood on the side of Diah.

Until his resignation, Diah was the Vice Chairman of the Speaker’s Forum of Nigeria and has been a member of the Assembly since 2003.

