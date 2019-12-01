Buhari to Flag-off University of Transportation in Daura Monday

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Monday in his home town, Daura, Katsina State, perform the ground breaking ceremony of the proposed University of Transportation

The establishment of the University according to the minister of transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, is part of the ongoing effort of the federal government towards the promotion and development of local capacity through technology acquisition in the rail transport sub sector.

Amaechi, observed that the University which is to be constructed by Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) is a corporate social responsibility project expected to create employment, encourage local capacity development and among other things, pave way for localisation of manufacturing of railway materials and domestication of rail science and engineering in Nigeria

The minister was quoted to have said in a letter of invitation sent to THISDAY by the Director, Rail Transport Services of the ministry, Mohammed Babakobi, that, “the ceremony would be performed by His Excellency the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the. Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He revealed that the proposed University of Transportation will be located, off Daura-Kano road, beside Airforce Forward Base Daura, Katsina State.

Amaechi, had also noted the University will be located in both Katsina and Rivers State.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, had few weeks ago, kick-started a similar project for the establishment of wagon assembly plant in Kajola, Ogun state.

Osibanjo, had said that the plant would offer an important platform for engineers, technicians, artisans and other professionals to gain the specialised skills required for the production and maintenance of the rolling stock.