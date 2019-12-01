AN ARTIST’S TRAIL OF EMOTIONS

Solomon Obi

It was all an effort to address the issues plaguing society. For artist Enuma Chukwu, art could be useful as a form of therapy when it comes to tackling these issues. This, he disclosed at the recent opening of his solo exhibition, titled Motions and Emotions, at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre in Abuja.

The event which was filled with lights, glamour, class and style, was graced by industry giants, socialites, artists and art enthusiasts.

Chukwu disclosed that the exhibition featured his oil paintings, most of which he said are not new works. According to him, an attribute of art is its ability to fascinate the viewers each time they get to see it. And this, in his opinion, makes it stand out.

Because art not only inspires, but also heals the soul, he continued, its role in addressing societal issues remains incontrovertible.

The artist also commended the evolving and growing art Community in Abuja and called for better policies for the community by the government as well as more patronage and engagements from the public.

He, therefore, advised upcoming artists to stay original and keep practising their craft as the best way to elicit patronage. He also advised the public to get into the groove of arts, as it is amazing, beautiful and rewarding.

In his remarks, the chairman of the FSDH Holdings, Chief Bello Osagie, described the exhibition as a fine collection by a very talented artist, with whom he been acquainted with for ten years.

Osagie added, is growing in the country and that the nation is producing world-class artists who are doing exploits globally.

Also speaking at the occasion, the vice president of the World Craft Council, Garba Shehu Ahmad, said that as an artist, this was an excellent approach. However, he advised the artist to change his technique and diversify his contents.

Another speaker, Mrs. Onyekwelu Ijeoma, a farmer and socialite, commended the exhibition for its crafted beauty and unique creativity and prayed that the Almighty continues to crown the efforts of the artist and announce him to the world.

The exhibition, which opened on November 23, ended on November 29.

–––Obi writes from Abuja