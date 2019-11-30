Winners’ Shiloh 2019 Begins 

This year’s edition of Shiloh, an annual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, begins on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The theme of this year’s edition, which ends with a thanksgiving service on Sunday December 8, is “Breaking Limits”. As usual, preparations for the very popular annual holy convocation of the church members, have reached a feverish pitch. For weeks now, the church has been holding pre-Shiloh Sunday and midweek encounter services, devoted mainly to strong admonitions to members to “clean” themselves up and “purge” themselves of “all evil works” and sinful habits that could disqualify them from the blessings that await them at the holy event.

The presiding bishop, Dr. David Oyedepo, in his sermons, has particularly been emphasising the need for members to embrace righteousness as they prepared for Shiloh because this 21st edition signals what he called the third seventh year of release significantly loaded with unprecedented blessings and miracles. “Shiloh shall be a mountain of turnaround, heaven-on-earth experience, diverse word encounters; a mountain of answered prayers, prophetic interventions and of voices”, Bishop Oyedepo said in one of the pre-Shiloh encounter services. To qualify for these blessings, the bishop charged members: “We must mortify (do away with) the deeds of the flesh” and “abstain from all appearances of evil.”