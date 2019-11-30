PDP Boycotts Kogi Election Materials 

Ahead of today Kogi West Senatorial supplementary re -run election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has boycotted the observation of distribution of election material by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Central Bank . This is as the PDP agents refused to come forward for accreditation and collection of tags from the Independent National Electoral Commission. The Chairman Inter Party Advisory Council ,Ilyas Badanga made this known while speaking on the sideline of a stakeholders meeting where 16 political parties declared their support for two term senator representing Kogi West, senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi. He however said that the boycott would not stop the council from giving their support for Adeyemi who they regarded as the best among the candidates jostling for the job. Speaking at the meeting , Senator Adeyemi explained that politics , according to him is seen as service to humanity and not avenue for self-enrichment.

He said that his mission in politics was to empower the people towards self-reliance, promising not to disappoint all the parties that dropped their ambition to support him. Earlier, the chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council, Ilyas Badanga had pleaded the support of all the 16 parties present saying that Senator Adeyemi had proved to be more trustworthy and reliable than other candidates jostling for the job. “We have viewed and accessed the capability of Senator Adeyemi who had served the zone for two terms and we have come to the conclusion that he is the best and we have decided to queue behind him.