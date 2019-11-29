Sultan Urges Speedy Devt of FCT Satellite Towns

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised the Federal Capital Territory Administration to develop Satellite Towns in order to decongest Abuja City Centre.

Abubakar, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the plea yesterday when he led a delegation of Islamic Religious and Traditional leaders from across the country on a courtesy call on the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, ahead of NSCIA 2019 Annual General Meeting from November 29 to December 3, where Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the opening of the meeting at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The monarch noted that there would be less pressure on the infrastructure in the Abuja City Centre if the satellite towns are well developed.

“Since you have the opportunity to occupy the office of the FCT Minister, please see how you can develop the satellite towns so that you decongest the city centre.

“This will ensure that many people if they finish their work they will go out of the city centre so that there will be less demand on infrastructure at the capital here.

“I think it is very important that we look at such that is our little advice to you,” Sultan said.

He also used the opportunity to urge the FCT minister to be fair and just to all and sundry and discharge his responsibilities effectively with the fear of Allah.

Speaking on the unity of Nigeria, the Sultan described Nigeria as a great country and said Almighty Allah did not make a mistake “by bringing all of us together in this country.”

He admonished Nigerians to work at “strengthening interfaith relations amongst one another adding that the council has been doing that and would continue to do more.

Abubakar, who admitted that he had not visited the FCTA since his enthronement as Sultan over 13 years ago, noted that the purpose of the visit was to show solidarity, respect and commitment to further strengthen the strong ties that had been existing between NSCIA and all administrations in the country.

Responding, Bello thanked the Sultan for the historic visit and fatherly advised. He also commended the monarch for his role in promoting religious harmony in the country.

Some of the traditional rulers on the delegation included: the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwan S. Adam; Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman; Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, Aliru Momoh; Olukare of Ikare Akoko, Oba Akadiri Momoh; and Ofor of Umuofor Kingdom, Eze Sheikh Abdul Fatah Chimaeze Emetumah III; and NSCIA Secretary General, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, among others.

