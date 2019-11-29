REDA Holds 2nd Edition December 8

Mary Nnah

Over 30 companies are to compete for the 2019 Prestigious Real Estate Developers Award (REDA) organised by the Publishers of the Real World Magazine- Giant Edge Global Business Limited.

The event, which was successfully premiered in December 2018 at the Four Point by Sheraton, will hold its second editiion on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island by 4pm.

Companies nominated for this year’s event includes: Red Bricks- Amen Estate, Orangeline, Megamound Investment, Haven Homes, Pazino ECC, First Homes, Mixta, Sujimoto, Nedcomoaks, Adron, Revolutionplus, including other allied companies in supporting the industry like, DM Meyer, CAP, Berger, BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, CMDesign, Midas Touch Interiors, among others.

The award nominees have been carefully selected by the expert award panel. The awards will recognise ingenuity, resourcefulness and self-reliance. It will also highlight people and orgsnisations that have made a difference in the industry by emphasising innovative business practices and sharing successful initiative to foster further advancement locally and internationally.

Special Guest of Honor is the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, while the keynote address will be delivered by Engr. Babatunde Gbadamosi the Chairman Redbrick Homes of Amen Estate, on the theme, “The Sustainability of the Real Estate Industry in the competitive Market”.