NigerStar7 Acquires Two Vessels, Boosts Local Content

Oluchi Chibuzor

In response to local content development in the maritime sector, NigerStar 7, one of the contractors in Nigeria’s offshore energy sector has added two offshore construction vessels to its flagship Nigerian fleet.

This, according to the company, was in line with its mission to build human and material capacity in Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the acquisition and reflagging ceremony of Seven Antares and Seven Inagha vessels, held in Lagos, the Chairman Nigerstar 7, Mr. Anwar Jarmakani, said the move was to promote Made-in-Nigeria.

He also said the flagging initiative was to enable the firm become Nigerian offshore contractor that would serve offshore energy industry with the capability and capacity to execute the largest and most complex offshore projects.

Seven Antares, he said, is a modern pipelay and accommodation vessel with a 300 tonnes crane, ideal for conventional offshore projects in shallow and slightly deeper waters.

“Seven Inagha is a modern Jack-Up accommodation and crane barge, suited to shallow water depths. Despite the gains of the Nigerian Content Act and its positive impact on the Nigerian economy, there remain certain areas that need to be addressed to ensure that Tier 1 Nigerian companies can secure work in recognition of their investments, competence and capabilities.

“These are the kind of companies that have neither the intention nor aspiration to build in-country infrastructure. They lack the national commitment, dedication and human capital to deliver complex projects on time and within budget,” he said.

In addition, he stressed the need to drive Nigerian economy and recommended that regulatory agencies in the maritime sector should always request that vessels engaged in cabotage and oil and gas projects are mandated to provide evidence of in-country drydocking and Class repairs as part of any tender process.

On his part, the Sales & Marketing Director, Nigerstar 7, Mr. Derek Izedonmwen, thanked the federal government for creating the enabling environment to attract and nurture investments.

Specifically, he said: “Nigeria is indeed open for business and we are the perfect example of why it makes sense to invest in Nigeria.

“It is our belief therefore, that the offshore construction space in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is a veritable platform for the industrialisation of the country and its overall economic development.”

Earlier in his speech, the Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, reiterated the support of the corporation towards the firm’s commitment in supporting its three million barrel per day target.

Represented by the Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Musa Lawan, Kyari emphasised the corporation’s drive to achieve 40 billion barrels of national reserves, grow oil production to three million barrel per day, and gas of 15 billion cubic feet by 2022 fourth Quarter (Q4).

“NNPC would continue to support indigenous firms in the country’s downstream sector of oil and gas sector, as it is imperative to have transparency, accountability, and performance across all NNPC stakeholders.”

Meanwhile as a key strategic partner, the General Manager Shipyard, Nigerdock, Adebola Adesoye, expressed satisfaction on the downward review of bouquet fees and levies associated with coastal movement of vessels within the Nigerian waters.