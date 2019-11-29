LSFPR Listed 11th Most Creative PR Agency in the World

Ayodeji Ake

Leading public relations agency, LSF|PR has risen above its global counterparts to emerge pound for pound, the 11th most creative PR agency in the world, according to The Holmes Report’s Global Creative Index 2019.

This annual global measure of creativity, now in its eight editions, evaluates award entries and winners from more than 25 PR, digital and marketing awards programmes from around the world over a 12-month period.

The index formula takes into account the expansion of public relations work across multiple categories at advertising-oriented shows such as the Cannes Lions, with a methodology that favors agencies designated for idea-creation.

In this edition of the index, LSFPR ranks 11th on a points per head table that identifies agencies which are, ‘pound for pound’, the most creative PR agencies in the world. The overall agency table is dominated by global PR networks such as Weber Shandwick, BCW, Ketchum and Edelman owing to their volume of awards, while this alternative measure of agency creativity comes from weighting agency scores according to their staff size.

Speaking on the achievement, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, Founder & CEO of LSF|PR said, “We are delighted and extremely proud to have been listed on this distinguished index. Being a result-driven agency, LSF|PR continually strives to create and execute ground-breaking campaigns that deliver impactful outcomes for our clients and stakeholders.”

She went on to say, “We’re the first Nigerian Agency to make this list and the second in Africa since the creation of this index eight years ago, our ranking validates the hard work and dedication of the whole team. We are also inspired to demonstrate that there is really no limit to what can be achieved with hard work and resilience.”

LSF|PR’s ranking is attributed to the agency’s recent wins at the world’s largest PR awards programme, the SABRE Awards. Earlier this year, at the 2019 SABRE awards (AFRICA) LSF|PR won in the Diamond category for superior achievement in brand-building, received a certificate of excellence in the Gold category, and emerged a finalist; second runner up in the Platinum category for Best PR campaign in Africa.

In addition to this, LSF|PR beat top UK agency Hope & Glory and global communications agency, Teneo to win the Diamond SABRE awards (EMEA) for superior achievement in brand-building. The brand also received two Certificates of Excellence in the IN2SABRE Awards.

From inception, LSF|PR has managed top brands across a wide range of industries. With each campaign, they have continued on their path to breaking frontiers in the Public Relations industry. With agency’s impressive growth, it has fast become a global player set to cause a paradigm shift in the way brands communicate their unique competitive advantages.

LSF|PR is a full-service public relations firm with core competencies in corporate communications and consumer brands.