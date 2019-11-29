Legendary Photojournalist, Sunmi Smart-Cole Unveils A Solo Show at Terra Kulture

Yinka Olatunbosun

On December 1, Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos will be swarmed by friends of the legendary photographer, drummer, teacher, draughtsman and a moving library, Sunmi Smart-Cole as he unveils his new solo exhibition that captures his 43 years in photography. Themed “Sunmi’s Lens”, the exhibition and the book of the same title will reveal the journey of resilience taken by the 78-year old, globe-trotting photojournalist who was former Photo Editor, The Guardian Newspaper, Former Editor, Lagos Life and now Director of Photography, THISDAY.

In 1972, Smart-Cole left Nigeria for the US to refine his skills. In an interview with Charles Aniagolu on ARISE TV, he revealed that he had worked as a technical illustrator, draughtsman, drummer and a teacher prior to his work as a photographer.

“In June 1976, I enrolled in a college in California where I began my study of photography,” he said.

Two years later, he exhibited at the National Theatre, OrileIganmu. Sometimes described as celebrity photojournalist, Smart-Cole has used his photography to address social issues such as poverty and suffering.

“I love to photograph babies and very old people. I use my pieces to fight against environmental pollution,” he said.

Smart-Cole has covered several prestigious and historical events and figures within and beyond the Nigerian shores, making him a documentary photographer of global repute.

This show will run till December 14.