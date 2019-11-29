Atletico, Barca Clash on GOtv This Weekend

This weekend, subscribers of GOtv will have the chance to watch interesting fixtures in Europe’s two big leagues, the Premier League and LaLiga.

First off is the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham United billed to hold at Stamford Bridge today. The game will be broadcast at 4pm on Supersport Select2.

After a run of six consecutive Premier League games without defeat, Chelsea were eventually brought back to earth following their narrow 2-1 loss to champions Manchester City last Saturday.

For the Hammers, they will hope to halt their run of seven straight Premier League games without a victory and ease the pressure on under fire manager Manuel Pellegrini.

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid will host champions Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano, which will be aired on Supersport Select 4 at 9pm. The game promises to be an interesting one, as Atletico will want to put behind them, the disappointment of dropping vital points following their 1-1 away draw against Granada last Saturday.

For Barcelona, the game will provide a stern test on their title credentials as they are currently tied on the point as fierce rivals Real Madrid on 28 points but top the league standings on superior goals difference.

Also, on Sunday, on Supersport Select 5 at 12:30pm, Serie A lovers will watch league leaders Juventus welcome Sassuoloto Allianz Stadium, as the champions top the league table.