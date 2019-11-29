2023 Presidency: Count Me Out of the Distraction, Amosun Cries out

A former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun Central senatorial district, Ibikunle Amosun has disowned a poster, suggesting that he had thrown his hat into the 2023 presidential race.

In a statement issued yesterday by Bola Adeyemi of Amosun’s Media Office, the former governor said: “It definitely belies logic that such a move would be my preoccupation or in any way linked to me, when indeed I have not spent a year in my current assignment as the Senator representing Ogun Central District.

“’It goes without saying that anyone nursing a Presidential ambition at a time President Muhammadu Buhari has just begun to consolidate on the successes of his first term, is not only an enemy of the Nigerian state, but clearly does not desire any good for Mr. President,” he explained.

Amosun described the poster and any of such publication as nothing but sheer distraction.

“As a Senator, my hands are full and I am committed to working with fellow patriots on how best to move our nation forward by supporting and working with President Buhari. There is a time for everything. The time to address 2023 is clearly not anywhere close,” Amosun added.