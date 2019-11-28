UN Condemns Killing of PDP Women Leader in Kogi

The United Nations has condemned the killing of a women leader of the Peoples Democratic Parties (PDP) in Kogi State, Salome Abuh, during the governorship election in the state.

The Deputy Secretary of the UN, Amina Mohammed, expressed the concern of the global body when she was hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Mohammed commended President Muhammadu Buhari for condemning the killing and ordering an investigation.

“No person especially women should have to lose their lives when seeking political office,” Mohammed said.

She said it is incredibly important to make seeking political office safer.

Abuh, the PDP women leader of Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, was murdered in post-election violence.

Police spokesperson in the state, William Aya, said political thugs set her home ablaze while she was asleep inside.

Her remains were burnt beyond recognition and were taken to a mortuary for autopsy on November 19.

Five days after the incident on November 24, President Buhari ordered a “scrupulous investigation of the murder of the women leader.”

On Monday the police arrested six suspects over the murder of Abuh. The police spokesperson said the arrest was carried out on Friday.