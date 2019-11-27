Tech-U Announces Resumption Date

The First Technical University, Ibadan, (Tech-U) has announced the resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The management of the institution in a statement disclosed that newly admitted students are expected to come into residence on Sunday December 8, 2019, ahead of the orientation programme which is scheduled to commence on Monday, December 9 and run till December 20, 2019.

Returning students are expected back on campus by January 5, 2020.

According to the Media Assistant to the Vice- Chancellor, Mr. Wole Adejumo, registration for courses will commence on December 18, 2019, while lectures will commence on Monday, January 6, 2020.