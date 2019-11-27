Minister Advocates Partnership for Innovations in Tackling Underdevelopment

Funmi Ogundare

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has called on the management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to work with relevant agencies, industries and researchers to come up with ideas and innovations to tackle the prevailing challenges of underdevelopment.

Adamu made this known recently at the 33rd convocation ceremony of the college, where a total of 8,411 full-time and part-time HND and ND students for the 2017/2018 academic session graduated.

A breakdown of the figure showed that 148 students graduated with distinction; 1,055 had upper credit; 1,781 with lower credit and 418 had pass grade at the HND level.

At the ND level, 1,009 had upper credit; 2,575 got lower credit, while 1,313 graduated with pass. In addition, three students graduated with upper credit, 10 with lower credit, while two had pass grade in the professional diploma programmes.

Represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Joel Samuel Ojo, the minister said since the focus of the current administration is to provide opportunities for the youths to create wealth and maximize their potential, all stakeholders must collaborate to transform the nation so that it can be on the list of technological advanced countries.

“I have been following with keen interest the worthy contributions of the institution towards the development of technology and ultimately national growth. The recent selection of YABATECH as an i-hub centre by UNESCO-UNEVOC is a confirmation of its capability for innovations. In addition, the institution is one of the two institutions selected for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Africa.”

He congratulated the graduands for their achievements and encouraged them to use the knowledge they acquired at the college for the service of humanity.

“It is my expectation that as you go out to the world of work, you will contribute your quota to the development of the nation and be good ambassadors of your alma mater,” he said.

In his remarks, the Rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe highlighted the achievements of his administration since its inauguration two years ago, saying that with the support and approval of the governing council, a five-year strategic plan was adopted for the college which focused on academic development, grant award, human capital development for staff, innovation hubs, students services, resuscitation and completion of projects, as well as security of lives and property.

“Early this year, the college won the Ford Foundation project grant of $100,000 in support of development of Yaba Art Museum. The project also incorporates advocacy against sexual harassment and gender based violence. We are indeed grateful to the Ford foundation.”

He also congratulated the graduands on the successful completion of their studies in the college, while expressing hope that they will be useful to the society and a pride to their alma mater.