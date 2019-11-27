LMC Gives Rabiu Ali Soft Landing with 12-match Ban Waiver

NPFL

The League Management Company (LMC), has pardoned the captain of Kano Pillars, Rabiu Ali, from serving the 12-match ban it initially imposed on him last week.

The Kano Pillars strong midfielder was handed punishment following his unduly behaviour during the Super 6 played at the Agege stadium in Lagos in June this year.

The League governing body had on Monday stated that the apology letter written by the player has been reviewed and has deemed it fit to pardon him but must carry out compulsory community service.

“Following apology letters from Rabiu Ali of Kano Pillars, his 12-match ban has come under review considering the community service he rendered as directed by the LMC,” reads a statement by the LMC on Monday.

“After considering Rabiu Ali’s past record in the league, the remaining period of his ban is hereby commuted to a suspended sentence with effect from Matchday 6.

“Rabiu Ali is however required, as part of the commutation of his ban, to contribute to community engagement & development including visiting schools to promote good virtues associated with football,” the LMC stated.

His resumption will be a big boost for Pillars following their woeful performances since the beginning of the season.