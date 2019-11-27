INEC Set for Supplementary Elections in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State has said that it is ready to conduct the supplementary elections for Kogi West senatorial district and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively on Saturday.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor James Apam, told stakeholders at a meeting yesterday in Lokoja that the court had ordered the rerun election in 22 polling units, while election would be conducted in 53 polling units where the result of election was cancelled as a result of over-voting.

He assured the gathering that all the logistics for the elections were ready, adding that all non-sensitive materials were also available.

Apam added that sensitive materials would be ready on the eve of election and sent to the polling units immediately.

He restated the commission’s commitment to use university lecturers as returning officers and NYSC members as ad hoc staff. All the speakers at the meeting faulted the conduct of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Kogi State, calling on the INEC to improve on its performance in the subsequent election.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has pleaded with the INEC and the security agencies to live above board in the discharge of their duties to avert the electoral fraud that marred the just-concluded gubernatorial poll in the state.

CAN’s Director of National Issues, Rev. Samuel Owolabi, condemned the rate of violence, intimidation, gunshots, ballot box snatching and vote buying that marred the just-concluded governorship election in the state. “As it is now, people are demoralised to come out to vote because of fear of being killed. They no longer have confidence in INEC and security operatives. What we witnessed during the just concluded governorship election was civil war,” Owolabi said.