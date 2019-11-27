FilmoRealty Launches PropLab.Africa

Partners Microsoft in developing enterprise solution in Africa

Segun James

As part of moves to develop enterprise solutions that would advance the real estate and city management service industry, FilmoRealty is now collaborating and partnering Microsoft on the emerging property technology business in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of FilmoRealty, Mr. Luqman Edu, disclosed this at the launching of PropLab.Africa, which highlighted two of the flagship products developed for the real estate industry – VAMP FI and Resido.

According to Edu, the VAMP Facilities Intelligence is a smart solution for data-driven facilities and asset management. The platform supports organisations by setting optimal work processes and analysing their facility’s operating costs, service performance and tenant experience. Edu said that with Resido, real estate companies could offer a user-friendly home management app – powered by VAMP FI – to their tenants and ensure that service delivery is seamless, efficient and optimal.

He said: “In the lifespan on a building, 60 percent of cost of the property will be at the maintenance stage and how VAMPFi will utilise big data analysis and predictive analytics to reduce operating cost of the property and bring better return on investment.”

He said that moving forward, PropLab.Africa would continue to develop solutions and support the growing proptech ecosystem.

The launch featured notable guests including – Microsoft Country Manager for Nigeria and Ghana, Akin Banuso; ISV Lead West Africa for Microsoft 4Afrika, EduAbasi Essien; Managing Director Broll Nigeria, Bolaji Edu; General Manager, Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), Adenike Adekanbi; Founder Nigerian Proptech Association Roland Igbinoba; Senior Adviser, Dangote Industries Limited/Aliko Dangote Foundation and FilmoRealty Board Chairwoman, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman and Managing Partner at RDF Strategies and FilmoRealty Board Member, Nkiru Balowu.

A number of the leading proptech companies were also in attendance including Estate Intel; Seso Global; Muster; Zama; GatePass; Spleet and PropertyPro.

Others were Founder/CEO, Estate Intel, Dolapo Omidire; Co-Founder/Product Lead, Muster, Ugochukwu Okoro and CEO, Seso Global, Daniel Bloch, presented on “Opportunities, Challenges and the Future of Proptech in Africa” – the first event in the CitiConnect Proptech series which will continue to be held at CitiSpace – PropLab.Africa’s co-working space located in Victoria Island, Lagos.