Amun, Rufai, Aluo Get Diamond Academy Award

Umuahia-based Diamond Football Academy, would on December 11 bestow special award on some Nigerian football personalities during her 7th year anniversary.

Topping the list of those to be honoured is former Golden Eaglets Coach, Fanny Amun who led Nigeria to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan in 1993. Amun rose to become the secretary general of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Former Super Eagles first choice keeper, Peter Rufai would also be honoured alongside “Gentle Giant”, Uche Okechukwu who was part of Nigeria’s debut squad at USA ‘94 World Cup.

Seasoned sports journalist, George Aluo who is the Sports Editor of The Nigerian Xpress Newspaper cum Anchor of Sportsville, a weekly sports TV show on Channels Television is to be honoured with “Diamond Sports Media Personality Award.”

President of the Academy, Prince Martins Ilechukwu Apugo in a statement said the Academy is honouring personalities who have contributed in lifting Nigerian football in line with the core values of Diamond Football Academy.

“In Diamond Football Academy, we strive for excellence and this has seen us in less than a decade produce stars who are doing Nigeria proud in the round leather game.

“We are proud to have produced the duo of Kelechi Nwakali and Samuel Chukwueze both of whom are today lacing booths for Nigeria. We are determined to discover more talents in the years ahead,” Apugo stated.

Diamond Football Academy was established in 2012.