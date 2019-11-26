Obaseki’s reforms: EdoBEST pupils to showcase improved skills, talents at show in December

Pupils enrolled in schools captured under the Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) initiative will on Friday 6th December, 2019, thrill parents, guardians and Edo people to an enlightening, entertaining and captivating talent show.

In a statement, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said the skills and talent show will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia College Hall (formerly New Era College) at 11 am prompt.

Tagged, “EdoBEST Pupils Showcase”, the talent show is targeted at exploring the creativity of Edo school children to showcase their skills and talents with a view to bringing out the best in them.

She noted that Governor Obaseki is expected at the event.

It reads, “It is heartwarming to highlight that the learning outcomes of most Pupils in Public primary schools have improved significantly with the advent of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) initiative.

“In the light of the above, Edo SUBEB is leveraging on the success story of EdoBEST in Public primary schools across the state to explore the creativity of every Edo child to showcase their skills and talents with a view to bring out the best in them.”

Through the EdoBEST programme, Governor Godwin Obaseki has recorded outstanding success in the education sector in the last three years of his administration, training over 11,300 teachers in 918 public schools who are currently delivering lessons with digital teaching aids.

His reforms in the basic education sector have led to increased enrolment in public primary schools, where pupils now learn three times more than they used to learn in the old system through the grooming of a new tribe of versatile, tech-savvy and highly-skilled teachers that are leading a world-acclaimed public education revolution in the state.

So far, a lot of states within the country, including Lagos, have been coming to learn from the EdoBEST success story. The state has also received foreign delegation from Rwanda, Liberia, Sierra Leone, among others, who have come to understudy the Edo-BEST programme, including accolades from the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Bank, the Finnish Embassy, among others, on the impact of the reforms in schools across the state.