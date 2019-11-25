Atiku Arrives Abuja

By Chuks Okocha

Former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last presidential election arrived in Nigeria in the early hours of Monday.

This was confirmed to THISDAY by his media aide, Paul Ibe.

According Mr. Ibe, the former vice president, l who had been out of the country for sometime, arrived in Abuja Monday morning.

“Tomorrow being Tuesday, he will visit Yola, Adamawa state to pay condolences to the family of his aide that died. Though, his aide has since been buried”, he said.

Today is also the birthday of the former vice president.