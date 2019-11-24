Our Budget, Policies Will be Inclusive, Bauchi Tells People Living With Disabilities

Bauchi State Government says it will make its budget and policies inclusive to enable people living with disabilities benefit.

A commissioner, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, disclosed this in an interactive session with officials of the Initiative for Liberalisation of Physically Challenged People in Nigeria who visited him in his office weekend.

The commissioner said they will benefit from the budget through implementation of projects in the areas of Health, Education and Agriculture.

He said already Governor Bala Mohammed had declared intention to support People living with disabilities in order to improve and alleviate their sufferings.

“I will facilitate policy administration that will support People living with disabilities benefit.

“As you all know, even before I was appointed as Commissioner, I was an advocate of issues affecting the lives of the common man”.

He noted that people with special need required interventions of relevant stakeholders to enable them have sense of belonging.

Dr. Gamawa who assured the visitors that he will forward their request to the governor for immediate action, said they would be considered in the economic empowerment programmes supervised by the Ministry.

The Commissioner stressed the need for mutual understanding among members of the group so as to enable government cater for their needs.

The Chairman, Initiative for Liberalisation of Physically Challenged People in Nigeria, Hamza Waziri Muhammad, said the group was initiated to provide among others, remedy to social issues for members.

He highlighted some of the achievements of the group to include securing funding from ATAP and appealed to the commissioner to facilitate policies toward addressing their problems.