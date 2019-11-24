Ndidi Makes 100th Leicester Appearance in Brighton Win

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi made his 100th Premier League appearance for Leicester City who defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the AMEX Stadium yesterday.

It was Ndidi’s 11th league appearance of the season albeit he has scored twice for the Foxes. His international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute in the game. Ayoze Perez and James Maddison got the goals for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

At Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi played as a second half substitute in Everton’s 2-0 home loss to Norwich City. Iwobi took the place of Morgan Schneiderlin in the 56th minute.

The 23-year-old has made 10 league appearances and scored once for Everton this term.

Meanwhile Tom Dele-Bashiru made the substitute bench for the first time this season in Watford’s 3-0 home defeat to Burnley. Isaac Success was not included in the matchday squad for Watford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal forced Southampton to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Danny Ings put Southampton ahead in the eighth minute, while Alexander Lacazette equalised for the home team 10 minutes later.

James Ward-Prowse put Southampton ahead for the second time in the game 19 minutes from time.

Lacazette struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a point for the Gunners.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were on target – in the 49th and 85th minutes respectively as Liverpool beat their hosts Crystal Palace 2-1 at the Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha netted Palace’s goal in the 82nd minute.