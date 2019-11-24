Jonathan, Ugwuanyi, Obi Urge Universities not to Limit Education to Academic Alone

Former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan, GCFR has called on universities nationwide not to lose sight of their basic tasks of character and intellectual foundations of the youth.

He spoke yesterday as the Guest Lecturer at the 6th and 7th Convocation ceremony of the Godfery Okoye University Ugwuomu campus, Enugu.

Jonathan, who described education as a great agent of transformation and sustainable development, thanked the church for her contributions to education.

He encouraged all those responsible for education to see it as a sacred duty. He reminded the students that character formation was as important as educational attainment. Speaking at the event, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who eulogized Jonathan as the patriarch of democracy in Nigeria, thanked him for his inspiring presence.

The governor who thanked the institution for finding him worthy for the award of honorary Doctorate Degree on Political Science, assured the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and other missionary and voluntary agencies of government’s support in their efforts to contribute to ennobling societal activities as in education.

Speaking to the press after the event, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi said he was always delighted to attend education-related events.

He thanked the university for its contribution to education.

He also commended Jonathan for the support he has continued to give to education, which he described as the “greatest capital for future competition.”

He also thanked Ugwuanyi for his purposeful and responsive leadership as demonstrated by the ongoing road construction to the permanent site of the university.

Obi reminded the students that whilst pursuing intellectual goals, they must also be conscious of their morals, for, according to him, their certificates attest academic as well as moral worthiness.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Prof Christian Anieke who reeled out the achievements of the university in ten years, assured the commitment of the university to its goal of holistic formation.

The convocation witnessed the award of honorary doctorate degrees on the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; and the former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Prof Julius Okojie.