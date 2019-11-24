Billionaire Businessman Leo Stan Ekeh’s Magic Wand

Billionaire businessman, Leo Stan Ekeh, seems to have a unique way of making his competitors go green with envy always.

He, no doubt, loves to make a definitive statement about everything he does.

Apart from being a top player in the computer business, he has his hands in many pies, including oil and gas and real estate, among others. He is a brilliant businessman with the proverbial Midas touch, as anything he touches turns into gold.

Little wonder, when he bought over the moribund Konga two years ago, his competitors were jittery. The reason is not far-fetched. He knows when to invest and when not to.

Blessed with the proverbial magic wand, he successfully re-jigged the company from its former declining state to a flourishing one that has now become a brand to beat in the sector.

Society Watch gathered that within a spate of two years, he alongside his son, Nnamdi, who is the managing director of Konga, has turned the online market place around, positioning it as the number one online shopping mall in the country, while also gaining global recognition.

A source revealed that its ongoing ‘Konga Yakata’ had raked in several millions of naira since November 11, thereby surpassing its closest rival in the e-commerce business.

It was also gathered that Konga was tipped to break the shopping record of China’s online supermarket, Alibaba, despite the stiff competition from its rival, Jumia, which holds the Black Friday record in Nigeria.

Alibaba recently smashed its record for the largest single-day shopping sales ever recorded worldwide with revenue of $38 billion.