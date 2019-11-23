T’Tennis, Board Games, Table Soccer,  Ludo Highlight Games Night Season 3 

The annual Games Night will hold today at the incubator COD Road Victoria Island Lagos. The one day tournament for fun lovers is expected to feature not less than 400 participants.

The event packaged by Lifestyle and Games Kluster of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David is aimed at promoting good social lifestyle.

According to the Coordinator, Toyin Anthony, Games Night is a platform to promote and encourage good lifestyle.

“People can actually seek fun without going into the wild things that is associated with social life style and that is why the church, RCCG City of David is backing this.

She stated: “Apart from networking and keeping away from the hustles of life, it’s also a way of promoting friendship and love as well as peace and harmony.

“We regard this event as the biggest indoor games platform and we are having board games like ludo, Ayo, monopoly, scrabble, chess, puzzle and we will also feature table tennis, Jenga table soccer and lots more.”