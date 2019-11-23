Singer Maj Reacts to  Misconception on Big Butts

By Tosin Cleggy

Fast rising talented artiste, Maj has reacted to the claims by her celebrity colleagues, Naira Marley and Etinosa Idemudia that having big butts is better than acquiring Masters Degree in Nigeria.

The female Nigerian singer, who recently dropped the video of her latest single, ‘Remember’, opined that education is power and key to success and not physical attributes.

“Women and girls should keep moving towards educational excellence! Keep moving higher! Keep pushing for equality. Let no one tell you it’s not worth it. Physical beauty, a nice body will surely fade if you’re lucky enough to go old, but knowledge can never be taken away”, she said.

In addition, Maj, who signed to K20 Entertainment and had broken the internet with her ‘Light Skin Girl’ cover, clearly stated that, she was not ready to join the baby mama trend, which is gradually becoming a norm in the entertainment circle.

She said: ”I’m my own train. No need to have a baby to be a part of another people train. I want children when the time is right and the relationship is right. But until then, my artistry is my baby.”

Few days ago, Maj portrayed a different side of hers when swept her fans off their feet with new sexy pictures.

Wondering what inspired such a daring shoot? She said: “I believe that all women are beautiful. I mean; birth, love and forgiveness and humanity. And I wanted to celebrate that in it’s rawest form. It wasn’t so much about sexuality to me. It was about celebrating the natural essence of femininity. And I feel we did it in a tasteful, respectful way. I’m very happy with how it turned out.”