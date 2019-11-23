Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Delights  Golfers at Lakowe Lakes Competition

Coscharis Motors Plc, the exclusive representative of Rolls – Royce cars in Nigeria gave members and friends of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Resort a memorable experience of the luxury brand during the recently held annual anniversary tournament in Lagos.

According to the General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, “The affinity partnership was to jointly excite the competing golfers beyond the game of golf and further deliver an experience that resonates with their luxury lifestyle having the unique Black Badge Ghost available on display for their interest while they unwind with their favourite game of golf.”

He further stated that the rationale behind the partnership is to offer this exclusive opportunity for this priority audience to experience the Rolls – Royce Black Badge Ghost with opportunities for test drives amongst others.

The Director of Golf at the Club, Campbell Elliot equally expressed his excitement and satisfaction at this collaboration between the Rolls– Royce brand and this year’ edition of their annual golf tournament which is the flagship of the club’s numerous activities. In his words, “Rolls–Royce Motor Cars being a globally respected luxury brand associating with the club’s golf tournament no doubt raised the profile of this year’s tournament to the delight of all the club’s stakeholders and we look forward to more of such collaborations in the future to deliver extra value for our common clientele.”