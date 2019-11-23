No Animosity for Osimhen, Says Remy

France international, Loic Remy has stated that there is no animosity for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen in spite of the Nigerian relegating him to the bench at Lille.

Osimhen has taken Ligue 1 by storm since switching in the summer from Belgium, notching nine goals across all competitions for Lille and relegating former Chelsea forward Loic Remy to a bit part role but the France international has denied harbouring any ill feeling for the Nigerian.

Remy, a Premier League and Champions League veteran was expected to step up and take over the goalscoring responsibility for Les Dogues after the sale of Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao to Arsenal and AC Milan respectively.

But the former Crystal Palace and Newcastle striker has seen his play time reduced greatly with the arrival of the Nigeria international forward whose impact has been felt domestically and even on the continent.

However, having only clocked 348 minutes of game time this season, compared to the 1053 minutes already enjoyed by his 20-year-old teammate, many expected the 32-year-old to be jealous of his younger colleague but Remy has rubbished all such talks.

Rather the former France international is full of praise for Osimhen’s work ethic, while hailing Lille’s recruitment team for discovering and signing the striker.

”Victor was a discovery for everyone. Once again, we must appreciate the recruitment team of the club, very wise in its choices,” Remy told Le10sport.

”I have known big potential players, who are assiduous and serious in what they do. Victor is one of them.

”In training, he puts in the intensity. He is a true finisher, a very good scorer. I see him working after the sessions, bodybuilding, taking time to take care of his body.

”He has a complete profile and I promise him a very bright future if he continues with this mentality.”

”People sometimes make the comparison between Victor and me, because we are both attackers. But there is no animosity between us. He’s someone I really appreciate.

”On the field, we are also complementary, we have already proven that this season when the coach has played us together,” the well-travelled striker concluded.