Diri Faults IGP’s Claims on Bayelsa Election

The Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organization has faulted the claim by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, that the violence which marred the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Bayelsa was caused by people he described as fake policemen.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organization Dr. Jonathan Obuebite said that the IGP statement only reinforced the position of the party that security agencies colluded with thugs of the All Progressives Congress and INEC to rig the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress.

Obuebite stated that it was inconceivable for the police authorities to claim that fake policemen perpetrated the shocking subversion of the will of the Bayelsa people in the charade called governorship election in Bayelsa.

The Campaign Organization Spokesman wondered how fake policemen would overpower the over 32,000 genuine policemen who were deployed to provide security in the election.

Obuebite said while it is distressing for the police to attribute the electoral violence in Bayelsa to fake policemen, it was a confirmation of the PDP’s earlier claim that security agencies especially the Army colluded with the electoral body and thugs of the APC to rig the election.

He said that the Police explanation was as incredible as it is untenable as did not explain why the original police did not arrest those fake policemen.

He also wondered how the so called fake policemen carried out arrests and took their victims to police stations.

He said, “The Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organization wishes to say that the Police account was a desperate attempt to provide a non-existent answer to the screaming issue of legitimacy around the Bayelsa election because of the violence unleashed on the state by Federal forces and thugs on Election Day.

“We call on the IGP, as a respected public officer and the number one law enforcer with enormous influence and responsibilities, to show Nigerians the identities of these so called criminal impostors and how many of them have been apprehended by the nation’s police.

“The SDD Campaign Organization finds it laughable that a few so called fake policemen would overpower over 32,000 police personnel to desecrate the ballot with violence in the last election in Bayelsa.

“We therefore call on the Police authorities to look for a better story to cover up the indefensible security collusion with thugs to rig the Bayelsa Governorship Poll.”