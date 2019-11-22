Tunisair Express Receives ATR 72-600

Regional aircraft manufacturer, ATR, has delivered the first of three ATR 72-600 aircraft to Tunisair Express. The Tunisian airline will use the aircraft to renew its regional fleet providing passengers with essential connectivity both domestically and internationally. The latest generation ATR 72-600 burns 40 per cent less fuel and emits 40 per cent less CO2 compared to a similarly sized regional jet.

By upgrading to the ATR -600 series, the airline has also chosen to prioritise the comfort of its passengers, introducing the latest generation 18” wide seats and the Cabinstream In-Flight Experience, allowing passengers to access a variety of content on their personal electronic devices.

Tunisair Express Director General, Yosr Chouari, said: “We are looking forward to introducing this new ATR aircraft with the latest comfort and technology to our passengers, with this first delivery marking an important step in our fleet renewal.

“Regional aviation provides essential connectivity for Tunisia and the unbeatable economics of the ATR 72-600, together with the best cabin, make it perfect for both our domestic and international operations.”

ATR Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Bortoli, commented: “As the leading regional aviation manufacturer, we understand how tough it can be for regional airlines.

“That is why we do everything that we can to support our clients and operators, ensuring that each innovation we introduce adds value in either the cockpit or the cabin and their bottom line.

“It is a clear recognition that when an airline wants to put its passengers first, the ATR is selected as the best aircraft for the job.”