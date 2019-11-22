‘Technology Vital in Enhancing Financial Inclusion’

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to increase the number of adult population who are financially excluded from banking services, the Partner, Digital Transformation, KPMG Nigeria, Boye Ademola, has stressed the need for increased investment in technology.

Ademola, disclosed this in Lagos, during a media briefing to announce the forthcoming 2019 KPMG Digital Summit, with the theme: ‘Leveraging Insights and Experience to Scale,’ scheduled to hold November 26, in Lagos.

He said Nigeria was doing well in the use and application of technology in Africa.

He, however, said there were still more grounds to be covered, noting that in comparison to other Africa countries where the penetration in terms of financial inclusion was low, Nigeria’s financial inclusion could be improved upon to bring more people into the financial inclusion nest.

“If you look at the cost to serve, that is another thing that technology can help with because of the different segments of our population. It is not everyone that can afford to pay a premium, therefore we need to look at how to serve more people especially those at the lower end of the ladder and do it in a way that they would not stop using digital services because costs are too high. There is a lot of technology going into financial inclusion and there is a lot of capital chasing that,” he said.

In her remarks, the Partner, Internal Audit and Risk Consulting, KPMG, Tomi Adepoju, said the summit would provide a medium for the convergence of great minds in the digital space, adding that there would be insights to be provided by participants at the event, which would help to shape the agenda of a number of organisations, industries and sectors.

She added that the summit would also provide a platform for engaging discourses, empowerment of businesses, and people in order to stretch our imaginations and boundaries, “there would be lot of experiences to share and a number of organisations will leave there empowered.”

Also speaking, the Partner, Management Consulting, KPMG, Segun Sowandem, said the summit would bring together a wide spectrum of individuals who have expert knowledge of what the digital landscape would be, some of the subjects would be around artificial intelligence, robotics, customer experience and design thinking and those new frontiers which digital is the driver.

He added: “The summit will bring together thought leaders in the digital space, and other international subject matter experts.”

In his remarks, the Associate Director, Digital Transformation, KPMG, Tunji Odumuboni, said the summit would also feature master classes and the classes are designed to go in depth into some of the subject matters the summit intends to discuss.