New Film Kpali Set For December Release

Vanessa Obioha

‘Kpali’, a new feature film from Vzhun Films, a leading production company has announced that the film will be going to the cinemas on December 20, just in time for the yuletide season.

Produced by creative industry entrepreneur, Emem Ema, the suspense-filled movie unfolds around Amaka, a Nigerian professional who works in an investment bank in London. Life throws her a curveball when her U.K. employer suddenly decided to trim its workforce. Things get complicated as her Work Visa is about to expire.

In a twist, Amaka’s employer offers her a lifeline to win a big account with a Lagos-based, Nigerian company. She must head to Nigeria with a colleague of hers on this desperate mission. But there is a caveat: the deal must be wrapped up in 30 days or she loses everything.

According to the Executive Producer, Abhulime Ehiagwina, who has ‘Kpali’ as his first foray into film business, the movie offers a gripping story that movie goers can relate to irrespective of gender and age.

“My team and I are very pleased to present this work after many months of lensing both in Nigeria and London. ‘Kpali’ highlights a blend of Nigerian and English cultures amplified by an array of talents and a quality cinematic delivery. The story will further enrich the conversation about Nigerian immigrants in search of greener pastures.”

Also lending her voice, Ema who is the head-honcho of Vzhun Films expressed her undisguised excitement to present the movie. She said, “From the standpoint of a producer, it was really exciting to see first-hand the deep connection between the actors and their roles on this project. It was a pretty intense production and we can’t wait to bring this remarkable experience to movie fans across Nigeria this December.”

‘Kpali’ will be released in collaboration with Genesis Deluxe Distribution (GDD). Shot in different locations in Lagos and London, the movie directed by Ladi Johnson features a line-up of top Nollywood actors including Nkem Owoh, Linda Ejiofor, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kunle Remi and Gloria Anozie-Young.