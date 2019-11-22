Hand over Arrested Vessels to Prosecuting Agencies, Naval Chief Tells Commanders

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, yesterday read the riot act to naval commands over arrested vessels.

He directed naval commands to ensure that recently arrested vessels were processed and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies not later than December 15, 2019.

Addressing Principal Staff Officers, Flag Officers Commanding and Commanders of autonomous naval commands, Ibas directed the units to work closely with zonal offices of prosecuting agencies and inform the Naval Headquarters and headquarters of such agencies of the handing over process.

The CNS commended the senior commanders for the efforts being made to ensure that the nation’s maritime environment remained safe, recalling the numerous operations and exercises conducted so far to achieve this feat.

Ibas charged the commanders to ensure that activities of criminals are curtailed and efforts are intensified by the Navy to firmly control the maritime environment.

The CNS also directed the commanders to ensure that officers and ratings uphold the core values of the Navy, which include professionalism, integrity and teamwork.

He also tasked the commanders to lead by example, emphasise collective ownership of the service and ensure the sanctity of the service.

A statement issued by Navy Spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, said said the CNS stated that Navy was expecting new ships in year 2020 and called for proper and positive attitude towards the management of these new assets.

On the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Zone E, Vice Admiral Ibas stated that the operationalisation of the proposed MOU between Nigeria, Togo, Republic of Benin and Niger Republic would facilitate joint patrols, emphasising the collective resolve towards a safer Gulf of Guinea.