Buhari, Osinbajo, Abdulrazak, Gbajambiamila, Fayemi Support Women Radio VOW Conference, Awards

Nigeria’s first lady, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, led a high powered delegation to 4th VOW conference and awards in Abuja recently.

Buhari who was Special Guest of Honour said the establishment of the only Women Radio in Nigeria is an achievement for all of us. She thanked the leadership of Women Radio 91.7 and commends the excellent work in giving voices to Nigerian women, providing safe spaces to come together in sisterhood across ethnic, religious and political lines to reflect and strengthen our bond for the collective advancement of Nigerian women.

Dr. Kole Shettima, director MacArthur Foundation Africa, gave keynote address with Mufuliat Fijabi CEO NWTF, setting the agenda and three high powered panels of thought leaders and practitioners in the public, private and social sectors across inter-generational divide on strengthening the Nigerian Women Agenda of advancing women’s socio-Economic and political interest.

Guests include wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Wife of Senate President, Hajia Maryam Ahmed Lawan, Wife of Speaker of House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila, Minister of Mines & Steel, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, 1st ladies Ekiti State Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Ogun state Mrs. Dapo Abiodun, Kogi State Hajia Rashida Bello, Senator Abiodun Olujimi,

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunseye, Ndi Kato, Kiki Mordi, Bukky Shonibare, Soromidayo George, Hon. Nnena Elendu Ukeje, Dr. Jessica Okanlawon, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Dr. Mustapha, Austin Aigbe Hansatu Adegbite ED WIMBIZ & Aiki Odiawa.

Buhari was awarded VOW Woman of the Year 2019 for her work on the Future Assured Project and advocacy on Women and girls. The Governor of KWARA state, Mallam Abdulrahman Adulrazaq got a standing ovation while receiving award for 56% women inclusion in his cabinet state He said ” Women must deliver”.

Other awardees include AirPeace for achieving over 95% women representation at senior management, Nigerian Export Promotion Council for Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Eleganza Industries, Esther Ijewere women of Rubbies and lifetime achievement for Late Dr. STELLA Adadevoh.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya thanked Nigerian Women, private and public Nigeria and especially donor agencies for embracing Women Radio 91.7. She publicly declared plans to have Women Radio across the 6 geo political zones of Nigeria especially in the North East to amplify voices of local woman to allign with national discourse.

VOW conference and Awards is an initiative of Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation and Women Radio.