Suspended Ize-Iyamu Dumps PDP

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State 2016 governorship election candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has formally resigned from the party and is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state chapter of the PDP had last week suspended Ize-Iyamu, from its activities until further notice.

The party, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, had said that the temporary suspension was informed by his unwillingness to confirm or refute his rumoured defection to the ruling APC.

PDP had explained that the suspension remained until he “acknowledges, accepts and addresses the issue of his decamping to APC.”

But in his resignation letter dated November 21, 2019, which was addressed to the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih and made available to journalists in Benin City, capital of Edo State, Ize-Iyamu said he appreciated the leadership of the PDP for the opportunity.

He said that his departure from the party with his teeming supporters is without malice or bitterness.

The politician cum pastor of Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) was a former Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG) under the administration of Chief Lucky Igbinedion and the South-south zonal vice-chairman of the

APC.

Before the formal resignation, Ize-Iyamu said he has been consulting and holding series of meetings with his loyalists many of whom had expressed concerns about certain developments in the PDP.

He also said that his decision along with several PDP leaders from across the state to leave that party was unanimous, adding that it was not an easy one considering the warm relationship “we have enjoyed with many members of the party”.

According to him, “There are however, many compelling reasons that have necessitated this resolution but it would be uncharitable even to throw stones at a house we once inhabited with many friends and associates”.

“We wish to state for the records that our primary motivation in politics is to effectively represent our people in the political arena and ensure that government policies and resources are for the betterment of our people “.

Ize-Iyamu added that the event scheduled to take place at his residence in Benin city will put paid to speculations that he was dumping his former party in favour of the ruling APC, which he noted was a trip back home.