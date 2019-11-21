Lagos Assures of Imota Rice Mill Completion

By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya has promised that the Imota rice mill will be completed as promised by the current administration.

She, however, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work being done at the 32 metric tonnes per hour capacity rice mill.

Olusanya, who visited the facility recently to assess the progress of work, noted that when completed, it would be the fourth largest in the world and the largest in Africa. She pointed out that agriculture and food security were important components of the THEMES developmental agenda of the State Government of making Lagos a 21st century economy thus the commitment of the State Government to complete the rice mill in order to meet the rice demand of the state and indeed the nation.

“The mill which is situated on a land mass of 8.5 hectares of land will produce 650 bags of 50kg rice per hour and has two lines to produce 16 metric tonnes each.

“The mill was designed, constructed and has equipment installed by local contractors underscores the State Government’s confidence in the capacity of indigenous engineers,” she said.

The Special Adviser added that over 250,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created from the mill when completed while increased economic activity is also expected at Imota, Ikorodu and Lagos State in general.