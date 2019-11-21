IESL Empowers Employees Through Wellness Program

Vanessa Obioha

Inspired by the need to improve overall efficiency of its workers, International Energy Service Limited (IESL) has encouraged employees to lead a healthy lifestyle using its health and fitness initiative designed to improve wellness.

The event, which was recently held in Lagos recently, tagged ‘Fitness Groove’, employed various facilities to test the physical and mental wellbeing of participants using a series of games and medical screenings. It also employed the help of health professionals to discuss on health trends.

Participants were enlightened on basic health tips like food diets, sleep and exercise routines, and the ways in which they can incorporate these values into everyday life to attain proper body functioning and longevity.

The General Manager, (Engineering), IESL, Bayo Ige said the organisation likes to give back to the community where it operates, as well as create awareness on fitness. “The last time, we organised cancer screening. Today, we did screen people for blood pressure and diabetes.”

Participants, who did a five kilometres jog as part of activities to mark the event, collectively contributed to the welfare of underprivileged children in various orphanages.