Gunmen Abduct DPO in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Spokesperson of the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya has confirmed the abduction of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Mubi North, Mr. Ahijo Mujeli.

The spokesman told THISDAY wednesday, that the DPO was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday night, along Mubi-Maraba road while he was driving in his personal car around 7 p.m.

Yahaya stated that the gunmen shot into the air to scare residents of the area where he was abducted

“On hearing the gunshots our men rushed there but met an empty car identified as his own. The police state commissioner has ordered anti-kidnapping unit and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police (IG) to swung into action and track down the kidnappers and rescue the DPO,” he said

He appealed to the public with relevant security information about kidnappers to avail the police to aid them track down these criminals.

Yahaya said he was optimistic that the police will track them down and rescue the DPO