FBNQuest Asset Management Promises Investors Better Service Delivery

Goddy Egene

The Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management, Mr. Ike Onyia has promised that the company would continue to provide strategic investment advice to discerning individuals and institutions who will be well served through a broad range of solutions comprising, capital preservation, capital growth and other bespoke strategies.

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBNQuest Merchant Bank and part of FBNHoldings Plc, which is one of the leading financial services groups in Nigeria, emerged winner of the Money Market Fund of the Year category at the recently concluded BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institution Awards(BAFI) in Lagos.

Speaking on the award, Onyia said it was in recognition of the strong performance track record of the FBN Money Market Fund. According to him, since 2017, the Fund has outperformed its benchmark, inflation as well as other funds within its category, by achieving a cumulative return of 53 per cent from January 1 2017 to September 30, 2019, while the benchmark, the 91-dayTreasury bill rate and inflation rate were 48 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

“In the past three years and based on our strong fundamental and quantitative research capabilities, our portfolio management team’s performance has remained consistent and our clients have benefited immensely from exposure to our solutions, including the FBN Money Market Fund. It was gratifying to see our firm recognised for providing investors with value-adding solutions and for contributing to the industry. Our firm’s pursuit for best practice was demonstrated earlier in the year through compliance with Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS), which means that our performance reporting framework is now comparable to the practice in mature markets and that investors are better served through standardized and transparent performance reporting principles,” he said.