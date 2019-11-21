Edo APC Crisis: Ganduje Heads APC’s Fact-finding Committee

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje to head the party’s five-member fact-finding committee as the party commenced move to amicably resolve the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday, said other members of the committee inlcided: Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari; former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; former governor of Borno State and serving senator, Kashim Shettima and Hon. Ahmed Wadada as Secretary.

He said that the committee is expected to meet with all disputing interests and present its findings to the party.

According to him, “You would recall that the party took a decision earlier in the week to constitute a committee of prominent party leaders on the lingering crisis in our party in Edo State.

“This marks another step in our party’s efforts to find a lasting solution to the crisis and ensure our party comes out of it even stronger.”