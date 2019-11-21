Coaches of Final Teams in War of Words

Zenith/ Delta Principals’ Cup

The coaches of the two teams that made it to the finals of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, have come out to brag of their ability and readiness to emerge win the coveted trophy next week.

Zappa Mixed Secondary school will be locking horns with School of Commerce in the final of the 2019 edition tourney, which is the 4th in the series.

Accordingto the coach of School of Commerce, Kingsley Emarievwe, his wards are intensifying preparations against their opponents, Zappa Mixed Secondary School.

“We are training very well to maintain our good run in the final. We cannot afford to lose this point after a good run in the competition so far. Winning our semifinal 5-0 was no fluke and Zappa Mixed cannot stop us at this stage,” he bragged.

As for the Zappa Mixed School, Coach Dare Ajayi, his team will not be intimated by the results posted by school of commerce in the past.

“In the final, we won’t be intimidated our opponents, we know they are good and we are working hard to be at our best that day. People already gave the final to them but we will be all out to win the trophy on the final day” he assured

The final of the Delta Principals Cup for secondary schools is billed to take place at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba on November 28. Some former Nigerian footballers like Uduka Ugbade, Ifeanyi Udeze and Victor Agali are expected to be at the event.

To qualify for final, Zappa Mixed Secondary School defeated Destiny International School, Ughelli, 1-0 while College of Commerce Warri defeated Okotie -Eboh Grammar School Sapele 5-0.

Already, the state government and the sponsors, Zenith Bank are planning exciting time for the finalists and fans on final day.

The bank has also concluded arrangements to shower the best three teams with gift items after the final.

African Ultra Runners President Commends Gov. Abiodun on Remo Race

The President of the African Association of Ultra Runners, Chief Solomon Ogba, has commended the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, for his giant strides towards sports development in just a few months after getting into office.

The former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), was full of plaudits for the governor for accepting to host the first ever African Ultra Race Championship in Ogun State.

“The Ogun State government has been so supportive and has given us all the cooperation to ensure a successful hosting of the African Championship on December 7, 2019.

“Dapo Abiodun, showed us great understanding of his knowledge about sports development. This has spurred us on to strongly believe that, the Valuejet Remo 50km Ultra Race would in a very short time become one of the best in the world, especially as Ogun state is hosting the very first edition in the African continent.”

Ogba, who is currently a board member of the AFN, noted that, the success of the first edition of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Road Race on November 2, 2019 was a great indicator that the December 7, 2019 Valuejet 50km Remo Ulta Race will be a huge success.

“The president of the International Association of Ultra Runners, Nadeem Khan, came from the United States of America to witness the Abeokuta 10km Road Race, and he was marvelled at the commitment of the Ogun State government towards sports development.

“Nadeem Khan, has also inspected the Remo Ultra Race route in Sagamu, which he described as one of the best he has seen in the world in recent times, and he’s optimistic that, come December 7, 2019, the 50km Ultra Race in Ogun state will record monumental achievements that will send great messages out to the world about the viability of the state in sports development.”

Over 10,000 runners from across the African continent, especially from Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, Ghana, Tanzania, Morocco, Tunisia and Nigeria will compete in the First Valuejet Remo 50km Ultra Race African Championship. The event in Remo is the first time in the world that runners will win cash prizes in the Ultra Marathon/ Race since it started in 1984.

The African Championship would see top countries including Nigeria battle for honours in both the team and individual events.

Aside from the 50km individual and team events, there is also the 5km Fun Race for non professionals.