Amnesty International Declares Sowore, Bakare, Jalingo Prisoners of Conscience

International human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, has declared three detained Nigerian activists and journalists as prisoners of conscience.

The organisation in a statement issued yesterday announced the declaration of Omoyele Sowore, Olawale Bakare and Agba Jalingo as prisoners of conscience.

Sowore and Bakare are being prosecuted for calling for a revolution against poor governance.

They are being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), despite meeting their bail conditions.

Jalingo, a journalist, is being detained in Cross River State for writing an article critical of the state government.

The statement signed by Seun Bakare, said: “We consider Sowore, Jalingo and Bakare to be prisoners of conscience detained solely for exercising their human rights.”

According to the organisation, “The Nigerian authorities at both federal and state levels have repeatedly targeted human rights defenders, activists and journalists including by stifling dissenting voices and passing repressive legislation to restrict the civic space.”

“Omoyele Sowore, Olawale Bakare and Agba Jalingo have been in detention since August 2019 simply for expressing views critical of the government. Despite meeting the stringent bail conditions, Nigeria’s DSS has continued to refuse to obey a court order to release Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare. Agba Jalingo’s bail applications have been repeatedly and unjustifiably rejected.

“We consider Sowore, Jalingo and Bakare to be prisoners of conscience detained solely for exercising their human rights.” The Nigerian authorities must drop all charges against them and release them immediately and unconditionally.

“Sowore, Jalingo and Bakare’s continued detention is a matter of shame for Nigeria. Their cases show just how far the authorities in Nigeria can go to silence their critics. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari needs to stop filing bogus and politically motivated charges against critics, and start listening to what they have to say.

“The authorities must stop using the security agents and judiciary as a tool for persecuting people who voice dissenting opinions, challenge abuse and call for accountability.

“Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare were arrested by officials of the Nigerian intelligence service after they called for a nationwide protest denouncing the socio-economic conditions in the country.”

“They face several charges including treason, money laundering, and cyber-stalking. If convicted, they could face up to life imprisonment or the death penalty.“After meeting harsh bail conditions, on 9 November, a warrant for their release was issued by a Federal High Court judge in Abuja, yet the Nigerian authorities refused to release them.

“Agba Jalingo was abducted from his home in Lagos and driven more than 766 km by road to Calabar in Cross River State after writing a series of articles critical of the Cross River State Government, his home state. He faces charges of treason and terrorism and if convicted, he could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

“The flawed charges and sham trials of Sowore, Jalingo and Bakare expose the inadequacies and bizarre manipulation of the Nigerian criminal justice system and an unacceptable contempt for the rule of law and human rights,” said Seun Bakare

Amnesty International called on the federal government to review the Cyber Crimes Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act and bring them in conformity with international human rights standards.